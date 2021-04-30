On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:05 am
Inter Miami CF (1-1-0) vs. Nashville SC (0-0-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -105, Inter Miami CF +285, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC plays Inter Miami CF in a conference matchup.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and had 20 assists.

Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season and registered 18 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Daniel Rios (injured).

Inter Miami CF: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

