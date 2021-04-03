On Air: Safe Money Radio
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 2 0 1.000 _
Colorado 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
San Francisco 1 1 .500 1
Arizona 0 2 .000 2

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

