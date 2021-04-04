On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 1
Washington 0 0 .000 1
Miami 1 2 .333
Atlanta 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 1 .500 _
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 _
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 _
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 _
St. Louis 1 1 .500 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 3 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1
Colorado 1 2 .333 2
San Francisco 1 2 .333 2
Arizona 0 3 .000 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6

Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 7, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5

Seattle 4, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at Cincinnati (De León 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at San Diego (Morejon 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

