National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 2
New York 0 1 .000
Miami 1 3 .250 3
Atlanta 0 3 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
San Diego 3 2 .600 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500
Arizona 1 3 .250
Colorado 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

