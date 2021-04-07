All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|4
|1
|.800
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Milwaukee
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|5
|.167
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Colorado
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 4, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 3:45 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
