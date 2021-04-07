On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 _
New York 1 1 .500
Washington 1 1 .500
Atlanta 1 4 .200 3
Miami 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _
Chicago 3 2 .600
St. Louis 3 2 .600
Milwaukee 2 3 .400
Pittsburgh 1 5 .167 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 5 1 .833 _
San Diego 4 2 .667 1
Arizona 2 3 .400
San Francisco 2 3 .400
Colorado 1 4 .200

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Colorado 8, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:45 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-1) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

