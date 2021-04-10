On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 2 .714 _
Atlanta 3 4 .429 2
New York 2 3 .400 2
Washington 1 3 .250
Miami 2 6 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 6 1 .857 _
St. Louis 5 2 .714 1
Chicago 4 3 .571 2
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3
Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _
San Diego 5 3 .625 1
San Francisco 4 3 .571
Colorado 3 5 .375 3
Arizona 2 6 .250 4

___

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Washington 0

San Francisco 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (De León 0-0) at Arizona (Weaver 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-0) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

