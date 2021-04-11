All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|New York
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Miami
|2
|6
|.250
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|St. Louis
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|San Francisco
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Colorado
|3
|6
|.333
|4
___
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 7, Texas 4
Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
