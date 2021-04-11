On Air: Federal News Network program
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 5 3 .625 _
Atlanta 4 4 .500 1
New York 2 3 .400
Washington 1 4 .200
Miami 2 6 .250 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 6 2 .750 _
St. Louis 5 3 .625 1
Chicago 4 4 .500 2
Milwaukee 4 4 .500 2
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _
San Diego 6 3 .667 1
San Francisco 5 3 .625
Arizona 3 6 .333 4
Colorado 3 6 .333 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 5

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

