Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 6 3 .667 _
New York 2 3 .400 2
Atlanta 4 6 .400
Miami 3 6 .333 3
Washington 2 5 .286 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 3 .700 _
Milwaukee 6 4 .600 1
St. Louis 5 5 .500 2
Chicago 4 6 .400 3
Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 2 .800 _
San Diego 8 3 .727 ½
San Francisco 6 4 .600 2
Arizona 4 7 .364
Colorado 3 7 .300 5

___

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 1:15 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery