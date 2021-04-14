On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 4 3 .571 _
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 _
Miami 4 6 .400
Atlanta 4 7 .364 2
Washington 2 6 .250

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 4 .636 _
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1
St. Louis 6 5 .545 1
Chicago 5 6 .455 2
Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 2 .818 _
San Diego 8 4 .667
San Francisco 7 4 .636 2
Arizona 4 8 .333
Colorado 3 8 .273 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

