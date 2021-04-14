All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Philadelphia
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Washington
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|St. Louis
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Pittsburgh
|4
|7
|.364
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|San Diego
|8
|4
|.667
|1½
|San Francisco
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Colorado
|3
|8
|.273
|6
___
Tuesday’s Games
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 14, Washington 3
Miami 14, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
