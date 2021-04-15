On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 _
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1
Miami 5 6 .455
Washington 3 6 .333
Atlanta 4 8 .333 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _
St. Louis 6 6 .500 1
Chicago 5 7 .417 2
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 2 .833 _
San Francisco 8 4 .667 2
San Diego 8 5 .615
Arizona 4 8 .333 6
Colorado 3 9 .250 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 1

Miami 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (González 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

