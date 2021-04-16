All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Miami
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|St. Louis
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|2
|.846
|_
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|2½
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|Colorado
|3
|10
|.231
|8
___
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Miami 6
San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 11, Washington 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (González 1-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
