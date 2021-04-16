On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 _
Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1
Atlanta 6 8 .429 2
Miami 5 7 .417 2
Washington 3 7 .300 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _
Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _
St. Louis 6 6 .500 1
Chicago 5 8 .385
Pittsburgh 5 8 .385

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 2 .846 _
San Francisco 8 4 .667
San Diego 9 5 .643
Arizona 5 8 .385 6
Colorado 3 10 .231 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 11, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Weaver 1-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (González 1-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 1-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

