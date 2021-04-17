All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Miami
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Pittsburgh
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|2
|.857
|_
|San Francisco
|8
|5
|.615
|3½
|San Diego
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Colorado
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
___
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 2
Miami 4, San Francisco 1
Washington 1, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6, 12 innings
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Washington 6, Arizona 2
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (López 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
