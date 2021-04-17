Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 3 .625 _
Philadelphia 7 6 .538 ½
Miami 6 7 .462
Atlanta 6 8 .429 2
Washington 5 7 .417 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 8 5 .615 _
Milwaukee 7 6 .538 1
St. Louis 6 7 .462 2
Pittsburgh 6 8 .429
Chicago 5 8 .385 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 2 .857 _
San Francisco 8 5 .615
San Diego 9 6 .600
Arizona 5 10 .333
Colorado 3 10 .231

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, San Francisco 1

Washington 1, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 6, 12 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 2

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (López 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 2-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

