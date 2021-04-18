On Air: Federal News Network program
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 6 4 .600 _
Philadelphia 8 7 .533 ½
Miami 7 7 .500 1
Washington 5 7 .417 2
Atlanta 6 9 .400

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 ½
St. Louis 7 8 .467 2
Chicago 6 8 .429
Pittsburgh 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 2 .867 _
San Francisco 8 6 .571
San Diego 9 7 .563
Arizona 5 10 .333 8
Colorado 4 11 .267 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 6, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

