All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Philadelphia
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Atlanta
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|St. Louis
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|6
|9
|.400
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|2
|.867
|_
|San Francisco
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|San Diego
|9
|7
|.563
|4½
|Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|8
|Colorado
|4
|11
|.267
|9
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington 6, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 13, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 9, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings
Colorado 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Washington (Ross 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
