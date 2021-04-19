All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Washington
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Milwaukee
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|St. Louis
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|3
|.813
|_
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|3
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Colorado
|4
|12
|.250
|9
___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3
San Francisco 1, Miami 0
Arizona 5, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 12, Washington 5
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments