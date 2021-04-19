Trending:
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 _
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438
Washington 5 9 .357

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1
St. Louis 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438
Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 3 .813 _
San Francisco 10 6 .625 3
San Diego 10 7 .588
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 3

San Francisco 1, Miami 0

Arizona 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12, Washington 5

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-1) at Miami (Neidert 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Sports News

