Sports News

National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 4 .636 _
Philadelphia 8 8 .500
Miami 7 8 .467 2
Atlanta 7 9 .438
Washington 5 9 .357

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½
St. Louis 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438
Chicago 6 9 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 4 .765 _
San Francisco 10 6 .625
San Diego 10 8 .556
Arizona 6 10 .375
Colorado 4 12 .250

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 2, Philadelphia 0

St. Louis 12, Washington 5

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

