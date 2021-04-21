All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Miami
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|2½
|Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|St. Louis
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|San Francisco
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|San Diego
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
___
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6, Houston 2
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
