National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 5 .583 _
Philadelphia 8 9 .471
Miami 7 9 .438 2
Atlanta 7 10 .412
Washington 6 9 .400

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _
St. Louis 8 9 .471 2
Chicago 7 9 .438
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _
San Francisco 11 6 .647
San Diego 10 9 .526
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6, Houston 2

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

