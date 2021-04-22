Trending:
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 7 6 .538 _
Philadelphia 9 9 .500 ½
Miami 8 9 .471 1
Atlanta 8 10 .444
Washington 7 9 .438

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _
Cincinnati 9 9 .500 2
Pittsburgh 9 10 .474
Chicago 8 9 .471
St. Louis 8 10 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 _
San Francisco 11 7 .611 3
San Diego 10 10 .500 5
Arizona 9 10 .474
Colorado 6 12 .333 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Washington 1, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 4, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-0) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

