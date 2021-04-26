Trending:
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 8 .529 _
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½
Atlanta 10 12 .455
Miami 10 12 .455
Washington 8 11 .421 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 9 .591 _
Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2
St. Louis 11 11 .500 2
Chicago 10 12 .455 3
Cincinnati 9 12 .429

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
San Francisco 14 8 .636 1
San Diego 13 11 .542 3
Arizona 11 11 .500 4
Colorado 8 13 .381

___

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 5, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 7, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado 12, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Miami 8, Milwaukee 0

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-4), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

