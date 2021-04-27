On Air: Off The Shelf
National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 8 .529 _
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 ½
Atlanta 10 12 .455
Miami 10 12 .455
Washington 8 11 .421 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 9 .591 _
Pittsburgh 11 11 .500 2
St. Louis 11 11 .500 2
Chicago 10 12 .455 3
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
San Francisco 15 8 .652 _
San Diego 13 11 .542
Arizona 11 11 .500
Colorado 8 14 .364

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Miami 8, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 12, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

