National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 9 9 .500 _
Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½
Miami 11 13 .458 1
Washington 8 12 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _
Pittsburgh 12 11 .522
St. Louis 12 11 .522
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3
Chicago 10 13 .435

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _
San Francisco 15 9 .625 ½
Arizona 12 11 .522 3
San Diego 13 12 .520 3
Colorado 9 14 .391 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, Miami 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

