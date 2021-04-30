All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|13
|.480
|_
|Philadelphia
|12
|13
|.480
|_
|New York
|9
|10
|.474
|_
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|½
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|10
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|13
|12
|.520
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|Chicago
|11
|14
|.440
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|Colorado
|9
|16
|.360
|7
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments