National League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 13 .480 _
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 _
New York 9 10 .474 _
Miami 11 13 .458 ½
Washington 9 12 .429 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 _
St. Louis 13 12 .520 2
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500
Cincinnati 11 13 .458
Chicago 11 14 .440 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 16 9 .640 _
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½
San Diego 14 12 .538
Arizona 13 12 .520 3
Colorado 9 16 .360 7

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

