Nationals put Juan Soto on IL with strained left shoulder

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 6:39 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder on Tuesday, the latest setback for the 2019 World Series champions.

Soto, the reigning NL batting champion, originally was listed in Washington’s starting lineup facing the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

But less than an hour before the game’s scheduled first pitch, the Nationals tweeted the move. The club also said that outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was being recalled from its alternate training site.

Soto is batting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs this season.

Andrew Stevenson took Soto’s spot in right field Tuesday.

The Nationals began the day in last place in the NL East with a 5-9 record, thanks in large part to problems with their starting rotation.

Stephen Strasburg is on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, Jon Lester began the season on the COVID-19 injured list and has yet to make his Nationals debut, and Max Scherzer is 0-1 heading into his scheduled start Wednesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

