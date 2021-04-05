Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Champions By State

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

15 — California: Stanford, 1942; San Francisco, 1955-56; California, 1959; UCLA, 1964-65, 1967-73, 1975, 1995.

13 — North Carolina: North Carolina, 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017; N.C. State, 1974, 1983; Duke, 1991-92, 2001, 2010, 2015.

11 — Kentucky: Kentucky, 1948-49, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012; Louisville, 1980, 1986, 2013.

5 — Indiana: Indiana, 1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, 1987.

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

4 — Connecticut: UConn, 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014.

4 — Pennsylvania: La Salle, 1954; Villanova, 1985, 2016, 2018.

3 — Kansas: Kansas, 1952, 1988, 2008.

3 — Michigan: Michigan State, 1979, 2000; Michigan, 1989.

3 — Ohio: Ohio State, 1960; Cincinnati, 1961-62.

2 — Florida: Florida, 2006-07.

2 — New York: CCNY, 1950; Syracuse, 2003.

2 — Wisconsin: Wisconsin, 1941; Marquette, 1977.

        Read more: Sports News

2 — Oklahoma: Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State), 1945-46.

2 — Texas: Texas Western (UTEP), 1966; Baylor, 2021.

1 — Virginia: Virginia 2019.

1 — Maryland: Maryland, 2002.

1 — Arizona: Arizona, 1997.

1 — Arkansas: Arkansas, 1994.

1 — Nevada: UNLV, 1990.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

1 — District of Columbia: Georgetown, 1984.

1 — Illinois: Loyola of Chicago, 1963.

1 — Massachusetts: Holy Cross, 1947.

1 — Utah: Utah, 1944.

1 — Wyoming: Wyoming, 1943.

1 — Oregon: Oregon, 1939.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own