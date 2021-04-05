Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 11:32 pm
1 min read
      

2021 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70

2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT

2018 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62

2017 — North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina 74

2015 — Duke 68, Wisconsin 63

2014 — UConn 60, Kentucky 54

2013 — Louisville 82, Michigan 76

2012 — Kentucky 67, Kansas 59

2011 — UConn 53, Butler 41

2010 — Duke 61, Butler 59

2009 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72

        Read more: Sports News

2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT

2007 — Florida 84, Ohio State 75

2006 — Florida 73, UCLA 57

2005 — North Carolina 75, Illinois 70

2004 — UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73

2003 — Syracuse 81, Kansas 78

2002 — Maryland 64, Indiana 52

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

2001 — Duke 82, Arizona 72

2000 — Michigan State 89, Florida 76

1999 — UConn 77, Duke 74

1998 — Kentucky 78, Utah 69

1997 — Arizona 84, Kentucky 79, OT

1996 — Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67

1995 — UCLA 89, Arkansas 78

1994 — Arkansas 76, Duke 72

1993 — North Carolina 77, Michigan 71

1992 — Duke 71, Michigan 51

1991 — Duke 72, Kansas 65

1990 — UNLV 103, Duke 73

1989 — Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79, OT

1988 — Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79

1987 — Indiana 74, Syracuse 73

1986 — Louisville 72, Duke 69

1985 — Villanova 66, Georgetown 64

1984 — Georgetown 84, Houston 75

1983 — N.C. State 54, Houston 52

1982 — North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62

1981 — Indiana 63, North Carolina 50

1980 — Louisville 59, UCLA 54

1979 — Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64

1978 — Kentucky 94, Duke 88

1977 — Marquette 67, North Carolina 59

1976 — Indiana 86, Michigan 68

1975 — UCLA 92, Kentucky 85

1974 — N.C. State 76, Marquette 64

1973 — UCLA 87, Memphis State 66

1972 — UCLA 81, Florida State 76

1971 — UCLA 68, Villanova 62

1970 — UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69

1969 — UCLA 92, Purdue 72

1968 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55

1967 — UCLA 79, Dayton 64

1966 — Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65

1965 — UCLA 91, Michigan 80

1964 — UCLA 98, Duke 83

1963 — Loyola of Chicago 60, Cincinnati 58, OT

1962 — Cincinnati 71, Ohio State 59

1961 — Cincinnati 70, Ohio State 65, OT

1960 — Ohio State 75, California 55

1959 — California 71, West Virginia 70

1958 — Kentucky 84, Seattle 72

1957 — North Carolina 54, Kansas 53, 3OT

1956 — San Francisco 83, Iowa 71

1955 — San Francisco 77, La Salle 63

1954 — La Salle 92, Bradley 76

1953 — Indiana 69, Kansas 68

1952 — Kansas 80, St. John’s 63

1951 — Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58

1950 — CCNY 71, Bradley 68

1949 — Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36

1948 — Kentucky 58, Baylor 42

1947 — Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma 47

1946 — Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40

1945 — Oklahoma A&M 49, NYU 45

1944 — Utah 42, Dartmouth 40, OT

1943 — Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34

1942 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38

1941 — Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34

1940 — Indiana 60, Kansas 42

1939 — Oregon 46, Ohio State 34

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own