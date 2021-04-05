NCAA Championship Scores

2021 — Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70
2019 — Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77, OT
2018 — Villanova 79, Michigan 62
2017 — North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65
2016 — Villanova 77, North Carolina 74
2015 — Duke 68, Wisconsin 63
2014 — UConn 60, Kentucky 54
2013 — Louisville 82, Michigan 76
2012 — Kentucky 67, Kansas 59
2011 — UConn 53, Butler 41
2010 — Duke 61, Butler 59
2009 — North Carolina 89, Michigan State 72
2008 — Kansas 75, Memphis 68, OT
2007 — Florida 84, Ohio State 75
2006 — Florida 73, UCLA 57
2005 — North Carolina 75, Illinois 70
2004 — UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73
2003 — Syracuse 81, Kansas 78
2002 — Maryland 64, Indiana 52
2001 — Duke 82, Arizona 72
2000 — Michigan State 89, Florida 76
1999 — UConn 77, Duke 74
1998 — Kentucky 78, Utah 69
1997 — Arizona 84, Kentucky 79, OT
1996 — Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67
1995 — UCLA 89, Arkansas 78
1994 — Arkansas 76, Duke 72
1993 — North Carolina 77, Michigan 71
1992 — Duke 71, Michigan 51
1991 — Duke 72, Kansas 65
1990 — UNLV 103, Duke 73
1989 — Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79, OT
1988 — Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79
1987 — Indiana 74, Syracuse 73
1986 — Louisville 72, Duke 69
1985 — Villanova 66, Georgetown 64
1984 — Georgetown 84, Houston 75
1983 — N.C. State 54, Houston 52
1982 — North Carolina 63, Georgetown 62
1981 — Indiana 63, North Carolina 50
1980 — Louisville 59, UCLA 54
1979 — Michigan State 75, Indiana State 64
1978 — Kentucky 94, Duke 88
1977 — Marquette 67, North Carolina 59
1976 — Indiana 86, Michigan 68
1975 — UCLA 92, Kentucky 85
1974 — N.C. State 76, Marquette 64
1973 — UCLA 87, Memphis State 66
1972 — UCLA 81, Florida State 76
1971 — UCLA 68, Villanova 62
1970 — UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69
1969 — UCLA 92, Purdue 72
1968 — UCLA 78, North Carolina 55
1967 — UCLA 79, Dayton 64
1966 — Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65
1965 — UCLA 91, Michigan 80
1964 — UCLA 98, Duke 83
1963 — Loyola of Chicago 60, Cincinnati 58, OT
1962 — Cincinnati 71, Ohio State 59
1961 — Cincinnati 70, Ohio State 65, OT
1960 — Ohio State 75, California 55
1959 — California 71, West Virginia 70
1958 — Kentucky 84, Seattle 72
1957 — North Carolina 54, Kansas 53, 3OT
1956 — San Francisco 83, Iowa 71
1955 — San Francisco 77, La Salle 63
1954 — La Salle 92, Bradley 76
1953 — Indiana 69, Kansas 68
1952 — Kansas 80, St. John’s 63
1951 — Kentucky 68, Kansas State 58
1950 — CCNY 71, Bradley 68
1949 — Kentucky 46, Oklahoma A&M 36
1948 — Kentucky 58, Baylor 42
1947 — Holy Cross 58, Oklahoma 47
1946 — Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40
1945 — Oklahoma A&M 49, NYU 45
1944 — Utah 42, Dartmouth 40, OT
1943 — Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34
1942 — Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38
1941 — Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34
1940 — Indiana 60, Kansas 42
1939 — Oregon 46, Ohio State 34
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments