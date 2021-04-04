Trending:
NCAA Most Women’s Championships

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 8:11 pm
< a min read
      

11 — Connecticut

8 — Tennessee

3 — Baylor

3 — Stanford

2 — Louisiana Tech

2 — Notre Dame

2 — Southern Cal

1 — Maryland

1 — North Carolina

1 — Old Dominion

1 — Purdue

1 — South Carolina

1 — Texas

1 — Texas A&M

1 — Texas Tech

