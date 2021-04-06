On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players

By The Associated Press
April 6, 2021 1:59 pm
1 min read
      

2021 — Jared Butler, Baylor

2019 — Kyle Guy, Virginia

2018 — Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova

2017 — Joel Berry II, North Carolina

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

2016 — Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova

2015 — Tyus Jones, Duke

2014 — Shabazz Napier, UConn

2013 — Luke Hancock, Louisville

2012 — Anthony Davis, Kentucky

2011 — Kemba Walker, UConn

2010 — Kyle Singler, Duke

2009 — Wayne Ellington, North Carolina

        Read more: Sports News

2008 — Mario Chalmers, Kansas

2007 — Corey Brewer, Florida

2006 — Joakim Noah, Florida

2005 — Sean May, North Carolina

2004 — Emeka Okafor, UConn

2003 — Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse

2002 — Juan Dixon, Maryland

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

2001 — Shane Battier, Duke

2000 — Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State

1999 — Richard Hamilton, UConn

1998 — Jeff Sheppard, Kentucky

1997 — Miles Simon, Arizona

1996 — Tony Delk, Kentucky

1995 — Ed O’Bannon, UCLA

1994 — Corliss Williamson, Arkansas

1993 — Donald Williams, North Carolina

1992 — Bobby Hurley, Duke

1991 — Christian Laettner, Duke

1990 — Anderson Hunt, UNLV

1989 — Glen Rice, Michigan

1988 — Danny Manning, Kansas

1987 — Keith Smart, Indiana

1986 — Pervis Ellison, Louisville

1985 — Ed Pinckney, Villanova

1984 — Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1983 — Akeem Olajuwon, Houston

1982 — James Worthy, North Carolina

1981 — Isiah Thomas, Indiana

1980 — Darrell Griffith, Louisville

1979 — Magic Johnson, Michigan State

1978 — Jack Givens, Kentucky

1977 — Butch Lee, Marquette

1976 — Kent Benson, Indiana

1975 — Richard Washington, UCLA

1974 — David Thompson, N.C. State

1973 — Bill Walton, UCLA

1972 — Bill Walton, UCLA

1971 — x-Howard Porter, Villanova

1970 — Sidney Wicks, UCLA

1969 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1968 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1967 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA

1966 — Jerry Chambers, Utah

1965 — Bill Bradley, Princeton

1964 — Walt Hazzard, UCLA

1963 — Art Heyman, Duke

1962 — Paul Hogue, Cincinnati

1961 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1960 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State

1959 — Jerry West, West Virginia

1958 — Elgin Baylor, Seattle

1957 — Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas

1956 — Hal Lear, Temple

1955 — Bill Russell, San Francisco

1954 — Tom Gola, La Salle

1953 — B.H. Born, Kansas

1952 — Clyde Lovellette, Kansas

1951 — None selected

1950 — Irwin Dambrot, CCNY

1949 — Alex Groza, Kentucky

1948 — Alex Groza, Kentucky

1947 — George Kaftan, Holy Cross

1946 — Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M

1945 — Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M

1944 — Arnold Ferrin, Utah

1943 — Ken Sailors, Wyoming

1942 — Howie Dallmar, Stanford

1941 — John Kotz, Wisconsin

1940 — Marvin Huffman, Indiana

1939 — None selected

x-subsequently ruled ineligible

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 OSDU™ Energy Data Platform on AWS R3...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|6 FOIA Requests for Contract Records...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own