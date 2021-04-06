NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players

2021 — Jared Butler, Baylor
2019 — Kyle Guy, Virginia
2018 — Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova
2017 — Joel Berry II, North Carolina
2016 — Ryan Arcidiacono, Villanova
2015 — Tyus Jones, Duke
2014 — Shabazz Napier, UConn
2013 — Luke Hancock, Louisville
2012 — Anthony Davis, Kentucky
2011 — Kemba Walker, UConn
2010 — Kyle Singler, Duke
2009 — Wayne Ellington, North Carolina
2008 — Mario Chalmers, Kansas
2007 — Corey Brewer, Florida
2006 — Joakim Noah, Florida
2005 — Sean May, North Carolina
2004 — Emeka Okafor, UConn
2003 — Carmelo Anthony, Syracuse
2002 — Juan Dixon, Maryland
2001 — Shane Battier, Duke
2000 — Mateen Cleaves, Michigan State
1999 — Richard Hamilton, UConn
1998 — Jeff Sheppard, Kentucky
1997 — Miles Simon, Arizona
1996 — Tony Delk, Kentucky
1995 — Ed O’Bannon, UCLA
1994 — Corliss Williamson, Arkansas
1993 — Donald Williams, North Carolina
1992 — Bobby Hurley, Duke
1991 — Christian Laettner, Duke
1990 — Anderson Hunt, UNLV
1989 — Glen Rice, Michigan
1988 — Danny Manning, Kansas
1987 — Keith Smart, Indiana
1986 — Pervis Ellison, Louisville
1985 — Ed Pinckney, Villanova
1984 — Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
1983 — Akeem Olajuwon, Houston
1982 — James Worthy, North Carolina
1981 — Isiah Thomas, Indiana
1980 — Darrell Griffith, Louisville
1979 — Magic Johnson, Michigan State
1978 — Jack Givens, Kentucky
1977 — Butch Lee, Marquette
1976 — Kent Benson, Indiana
1975 — Richard Washington, UCLA
1974 — David Thompson, N.C. State
1973 — Bill Walton, UCLA
1972 — Bill Walton, UCLA
1971 — x-Howard Porter, Villanova
1970 — Sidney Wicks, UCLA
1969 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1968 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1967 — Lew Alcindor, UCLA
1966 — Jerry Chambers, Utah
1965 — Bill Bradley, Princeton
1964 — Walt Hazzard, UCLA
1963 — Art Heyman, Duke
1962 — Paul Hogue, Cincinnati
1961 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
1960 — Jerry Lucas, Ohio State
1959 — Jerry West, West Virginia
1958 — Elgin Baylor, Seattle
1957 — Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas
1956 — Hal Lear, Temple
1955 — Bill Russell, San Francisco
1954 — Tom Gola, La Salle
1953 — B.H. Born, Kansas
1952 — Clyde Lovellette, Kansas
1951 — None selected
1950 — Irwin Dambrot, CCNY
1949 — Alex Groza, Kentucky
1948 — Alex Groza, Kentucky
1947 — George Kaftan, Holy Cross
1946 — Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
1945 — Bob Kurland, Oklahoma A&M
1944 — Arnold Ferrin, Utah
1943 — Ken Sailors, Wyoming
1942 — Howie Dallmar, Stanford
1941 — John Kotz, Wisconsin
1940 — Marvin Huffman, Indiana
1939 — None selected
x-subsequently ruled ineligible
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments