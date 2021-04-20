On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Neil Walker retires at 35 after 12 major league seasons

By The Associated Press
April 20, 2021 6:15 pm
Infielder Neil Walker announced his retirement Tuesday at age 35 after 12 major league seasons.

Walker hit .231 with no homers and three RBIs in 18 games with Philadelphia this year.

“Officially retired,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a major leaguer. I loved & cherished every day.”

Walker hit .267 with 149 homers and 60 RBIs for Pittsburgh, the New York Mets, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and the New York Yankees.

Primarily a second baseman but also an occasional first baseman and third baseman, he had 12 homers and a career-best 83 RBIs for the Pirates in 2011, and reached his career high of 23 homers in both 2014 and 2016.

