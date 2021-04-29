Trending:
New England Revolution square off against Atlanta United FC

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta United FC (1-0-1) vs. New England Revolution (1-0-1)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution square off.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-3-5 at home. New England scored 33 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: DeJuan Jones, Luis Caicedo (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Matheus Rossetto, Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

