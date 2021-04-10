Trending:
New Jersey hosts Pittsburgh after Wood’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh Penguins (26-13-2, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-19-6, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit New Jersey after Miles Wood scored two goals in the Devils’ 6-4 loss to the Penguins.

The Devils are 14-19-6 against East Division teams. New Jersey has converted on 14.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 16 power-play goals.

The Penguins are 26-13-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 138 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has 25 total points for the Devils, 10 goals and 15 assists. Jesper Bratt has 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Cody Ceci leads the Penguins with a plus-14 in 38 games this season. Jared McCann has six goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

