New Jersey hosts Pittsburgh after Zacha’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 4:05 am
Pittsburgh Penguins (25-13-2, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-18-6, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Devils’ 6-3 win against the Sabres.

The Devils are 14-18-6 against East Division teams. New Jersey has converted on 14.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 16 power-play goals.

The Penguins are 25-13-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 132 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17.

In their last matchup on March 21, New Jersey won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zacha has 24 total points for the Devils, 10 goals and 14 assists. Jesper Bratt has 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Cody Ceci leads the Penguins with a plus-14 in 37 games this season. Sidney Crosby has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

