New York puts home win streak on the line against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-13-2, third in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (18-15-5, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Pittsburgh aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 18-15-5 against East Division opponents. New York ranks eighth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 1.0.

The Penguins are 24-13-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is 10th in the Nhl recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 17 goals and has 26 points. Adam Fox has three goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sidney Crosby has 44 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 29 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).

Penguins: John Marino: day to day (undisclosed), Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).

