New York puts home win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Capitals (25-9-4, first in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (24-10-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Washington trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 24-10-4 against division opponents. New York has converted on 19.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The Capitals are 25-9-4 in division games. Washington has scored 130 goals and is second in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 19.

In their last meeting on April 1, New York won 8-4. Mathew Barzal scored a team-high three goals for the Islanders in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barzal leads the Islanders with 34 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 19 goals and has 34 points. T.J. Oshie has five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

