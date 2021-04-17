Trending:
New York takes 3-game skid into matchup with Tampa Bay

By The Associated Press
April 17, 2021 3:06 am
Tampa Bay Rays (6-8) vs. New York Yankees (5-8)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, .46 ERA, .51 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -101, Rays -115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York hit 94 total home runs and averaged 7.9 hits per game last season.

The Rays finished 27-13 against AL East Division opponents in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last year while averaging 7.8 hits per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

