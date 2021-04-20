New York takes 5-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (7-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (5-10, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 7.56 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Yankees are 3-6 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .294, good for first in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Braves have gone 4-5 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .434, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with four home runs and has eight RBIs.

Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with five home runs and is batting .232.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .191 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gary Sanchez: (finger).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (abdominal), Ozzie Albies: (knee).

