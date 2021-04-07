Trending:
New York takes home win streak into matchup with Philadelphia

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Flyers (18-15-5, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (25-10-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 25-10-4 against the rest of their division. New York has converted on 18.9% of power-play opportunities, recording 20 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 18-15-5 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has scored 24 power-play goals, converting on 19.2% of chances.

In their last matchup on April 3, New York won 3-2. Anthony Beauvillier recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 14 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 23 points. Mathew Barzal has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 27 points. Sean Couturier has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

