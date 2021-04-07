On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Next month’s Open de France golf postponed, no new date

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 11:53 am
PARIS (AP) — Next month’s Open de France golf tournament has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Tour said Wednesday.

The event was scheduled for May 6-9 but can’t go ahead due to a surge of new infections in France. The government recently introduced partial lockdown measures that included school closures and a month-long domestic travel ban.

No new date has been set for the tournament, which is played about 20 km (12.4 miles) southwest of Paris in the town of Guyancourt.

“We will continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year,” European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said.

