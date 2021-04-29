On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Draft No. 1 Selections

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 8:26 pm
3 min read
      

The first choice in the annual selection of college players by professional football with player, team, position and college:

2021 — Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, QB, Clemson.

2020 — Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, QB, LSU.

2019 — Kyler Murray, Arizona, QB, Oklahoma.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

2018 — Baker Mayfield, Cleveland, QB, Oklahoma.

2017 — Miles Garrett, Cleveland, DE, Texas A&M.

2016 — Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, QB, California.

2015 — Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay, QB, Florida State.

2014 — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans, DE, South Carolina.

2013 — Eric Fisher, Kansas City, OT, Central Michigan.

2012 — Andrew Luck, Indianapolis, QB, Stanford.

2011 — Cam Newton, Carolina, QB, Auburn.

        Read more: Sports News

2010 — Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams, QB, Oklahoma.

2009 — Matthew Stafford, Detroit, QB, Georgia.

2008 — Jake Long, Miami, OT, Michigan.

2007 — JaMarcus Russell, Oakland, QB, LSU.

2006 — Mario Williams, Houston Texans, DE, N.C. State.

2005 — Alex Smith, San Francisco, QB, Utah.

2004 — Eli Manning, San Diego, QB, Mississippi.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

2003 — Carson Palmer, Cincinnati, QB, Southern Cal.

2002 — David Carr, Houston Texans, QB, Fresno State.

2001 — Michael Vick, Atlanta, QB, Virginia Tech.

2000 — Courtney Brown, Cleveland, DE, Penn State.

1999 — Tim Couch, Cleveland, QB, Kentucky.

1998 — Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB, Tennessee.

1997 — Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams, T, Ohio State.

1996 — Keyshawn Johnson, New York Jets, WR, Southern Cal.

1995 — Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati, RB, Penn State.

1994 — Dan Wilkinson, Cincinnati, DE, Ohio State.

1993 — Drew Bledsoe, New England, QB, Washington State.

1992 — Steve Emtman, Indianapolis, DE, Washington.

1991 — Russell Maryland, Dallas, DL, Miami.

1990 — Jeff George, Indianapolis, QB, Illinois.

1989 — Troy Aikman, Dallas, QB, UCLA.

1988 — Aundray Bruce, Atlanta, LB, Auburn.

1987 — Vinny Testaverde, Tampa Bay, QB, Miami.

1986 — Bo Jackson, Tampa Bay, RB, Auburn.

1985 — Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DT, Virginia Tech.

1984 — Irving Fryar, New England, WR, Nebraska.

1983 — John Elway, Baltimore Colts, QB, Stanford.

1982 — Kenneth Sims, New England, DT, Texas.

1981 — George Rogers, New Orleans, RB, South Carolina.

1980 — Billy Sims, Detroit, RB, Oklahoma.

1979 — Tom Cousineau, Buffalo, LB, Ohio State.

1978 — Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers, RB, Texas.

1977 — Ricky Bell, Tampa Bay, RB, Southern Cal.

1976 — Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE, Oklahoma.

1975 — Steve Bartkowski, Atlanta, QB, California.

1974 — Ed Jones, Dallas, DE, Tennessee State.

1973 — John Matuszak, Houston Oilers, DE, Tampa.

1972 — Walt Patulski, Buffalo, DE, Notre Dame.

1971 — Jim Plunkett, New England, QB, Stanford.

1970 — Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB, Louisiana Tech.

1969 — O.J. Simpson, Buffalo (AFL), RB, Southern Cal.

1968 — Ron Yary, Minnesota, T, Southern Cal.

1967 — Bubba Smith, Baltimore Colts, DT, Michigan State.

1966 — Tommy Nobis, Atlanta, LB, Texas.

1966 — Jim Grabowski, Miami (AFL), RB, Illinois.

1965 — Tucker Frederickson, N.Y. Giants, RB, Auburn.

1965 — Lawrence Elkins, Houston (AFL), WR, Baylor.

1964 — Dave Parks, San Francisco, WR, Texas Tech.

1964 — Jack Concannon, Boston (AFL), QB, Boston College.

1963 — Terry Baker, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Oregon State.

1963 — Buck Buchanan, Kansas City (AFL), DT, Grambling.

1962 — Ernie Davis, Washington, RB, Syracuse.

1962 — Roman Gabriel, Oakland (AFL), QB, N.C. State.

1961 — Tommy Mason, Minnesota, RB, Tulane.

1961 — Ken Rice, Buffalo (AFL), G, Auburn.

1960 — Billy Cannon, Los Angeles Rams, RB, LSU.

1959 — Randy Duncan, Green Bay, QB, Iowa.

1958 — King Hill, Chicago Cardinals, QB, Rice.

1957 — Paul Hornung, Green Bay, HB, Notre Dame.

1956 — Gary Glick, Pittsburgh, DB, Colorado A&M.

1955 — George Shaw, Baltimore Colts, QB, Oregon.

1954 — Bobby Garrett, Cleveland, QB, Stanford.

1953 — Harry Babcock, San Francisco, WR, Georgia.

1952 — Bill Wade, Los Angeles Rams, QB, Vanderbilt.

1951 — Kyle Rote, New York Giants, HB, SMU.

1950 — Leon Hart, Detroit, WR, Notre Dame.

1949 — Chuck Bednarik, Philadelphia, C, Pennsylvania.

1948 — Harry Gilmer, Washington, QB, Alabama.

1947 — Bob Fenimore, Chicago Bears, HB, Oklahoma A&M.

1946 — Frank Dancewicz, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1945 — Charley Trippi, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Georgia.

1944 — Angelo Bertelli, Boston, QB, Notre Dame.

1943 — Frank Sinkwich, Detroit, HB, Georgia.

1942 — Bill Dudley, Pittsburgh, HB, Virginia.

1941 — Tom Harmon, Chicago Bears, HB, Michigan.

1940 — George Cafego, Chicago Cardinals, HB, Tennessee.

1939 — Ki Aldrich, Chicago Cardinals, C, TCU.

1938 — Corbett Davis, Cleveland, FB, Indiana.

1937 — Sam Francis, Philadelphia, FB, Nebraska.

1936 — Jay Berwanger, Philadelphia, HB, Chicago.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|28 Atlassian Team 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19