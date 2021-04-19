On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NHL’s Devils sign first-round pick Alexander Holtz

By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021 12:39 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed first-round pick Alexander Holtz to a three-year, entry-level contract starting next season.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Monday that Holtz also signed an American Hockey League amateur try-out agreement for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. He will join Binghamton after finishing his quarantine period.

The seventh pick overall in the draft, Holtz recently finished his Swedish Hockey League season with seven goals and 11 assists in 40 games for Djurgardens. The Swedish forward added two goals and two assists in three playoff games, which tied for the team lead in scoring.

Holtz spent his draft year with Djurgardens as a 17-year-old where he finished the year 10th in team scoring with nine goals and seven assists.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Holtz also represented Sweden at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal and two assists in five contests.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Leadership Development for Executive...
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens