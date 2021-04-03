No. 3 Baylor 78, No. 6 Houston 59

HOUSTON (28-4)
Chaney 2-3 2-2 6, Gorham 1-2 1-2 3, Grimes 4-12 4-4 13, Jarreau 3-10 0-1 6, Sasser 7-14 1-3 20, Mark 2-6 0-0 4, White 1-6 2-2 4, Gresham 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Shead 1-2 1-2 3, Elvin 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Tyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 11-16 59.
BAYLOR (27-2)
Thamba 2-2 0-0 4, Butler 6-9 1-1 17, Mitchell 4-11 1-2 12, Teague 4-9 2-4 11, Vital 1-1 0-0 2, Flagler 3-6 0-0 7, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3-5 5-6 11, Mayer 5-10 0-0 12, Cryer 0-1 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Paterson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 9-13 78.
Halftime_Baylor 45-20. 3-Point Goals_Houston 6-19 (Sasser 5-9, Grimes 1-8, Jarreau 0-2), Baylor 11-24 (Butler 4-5, Mitchell 3-6, Mayer 2-5, Flagler 1-2, Teague 1-5, Cryer 0-1). Rebounds_Houston 25 (Gorham 6), Baylor 28 (Tchamwa Tchatchoua 6). Assists_Houston 10 (Gorham 3), Baylor 23 (Mitchell 11). Total Fouls_Houston 10, Baylor 18.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments