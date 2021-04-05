No. 3 Baylor 86, No. 1 Gonzaga 70

BAYLOR (28-2)
Thamba 0-3 3-4 3, Butler 6-14 6-6 22, Mitchell 6-15 2-2 15, Teague 8-15 1-2 19, Vital 3-7 0-0 6, Flagler 3-6 4-4 13, Mayer 1-2 0-0 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3-4 0-0 6, Cryer 0-1 0-0 0, Loveday 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Paterson 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 16-18 86.
GONZAGA (31-1)
Kispert 5-12 0-0 12, Timme 5-7 2-2 12, Ayayi 3-5 2-3 8, Nembhard 2-5 5-8 9, Suggs 8-15 4-6 22, Watson 1-3 2-2 4, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Strawther 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-49 15-21 70.
Halftime_Baylor 47-37. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 10-23 (Butler 4-9, Flagler 3-4, Teague 2-3, Mitchell 1-4, Cryer 0-1, Mayer 0-1, Vital 0-1), Gonzaga 5-17 (Suggs 2-5, Kispert 2-7, Strawther 1-1, Ayayi 0-1, Nembhard 0-3). Fouled Out_Thamba. Rebounds_Baylor 34 (Vital 11), Gonzaga 17 (Timme 5). Assists_Baylor 18 (Butler 7), Gonzaga 16 (Nembhard 4). Total Fouls_Baylor 19, Gonzaga 17.
