Nola, Phillies to take on Senzatela, Rockies

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (9-10, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.19 ERA, .97 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +163, Phillies -187; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Philadelphia will face off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .277 is last in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an OBP of .333.

The Phillies are 1-6 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an average of .357.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 19 hits and has 10 RBIs.

Harper leads the Phillies with four home runs home runs and is slugging .625.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Phillies: Matt Moore: (undisclosed), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique), Jose Alvarado: (undisclosed), Ronald Torreyes: (undisclosed), Jean Segura: (right quad), Brad Miller: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

