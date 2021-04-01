On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

North Carolina: Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring

By AARON BEARD
April 1, 2021 10:43 am
< a min read
      

North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring.

The school announced Williams’ decision Thursday, two weeks after he closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.

        Insight by AT&T: Register for a free 2-day event where technology experts in government and industry discuss how 5G will revolutionize the way government operates.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 Logistics Officer Association -...
3|31 Seattle & Portland Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden signs PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law