NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EAST
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|8
|6
|Orlando
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Washington
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|1
|WEST
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|9
|Houston
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|Chicago
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|OL Reign
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
|Friday, April 9
Houston 0, Chicago 0
Portland 2, Kansas City 1
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Louisville 2, Orlando 2
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
Washington 1, Louisville 0
Portland 1, Chicago 0
Houston 0, OL Reign 0
Gotham FC 4, North Carolina 3
Kansas City 1 Chicago 1
Orlando 1, Washington 0
Portland 2, OL Reign 0
North Carolina 3, Louisville 2
Houston 3, Kansas City 1
Gotham FC 0, Washington 0
Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments