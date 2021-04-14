NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Gotham FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Orlando 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Louisville 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Washington 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Houston 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash 0, Chicago Red Stars 0
Portland Thorns FC 2, Kansas City 1
North Carolina Courage 3, Washington Spirit 2
Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2
Gotham FC 1, Orlando Pride 0
Racing Louisville FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.
Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m.
Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.
Racing Louisville FC at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
