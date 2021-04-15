Trending:
NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 9:05 pm
All Times Eastern
EAST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 3 1
Gotham FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Orlando 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Louisville 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
WEST
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Houston 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Friday, April 9

Houston Dash 0, Chicago Red Stars 0

Portland Thorns FC 2, Kansas City 1

Saturday, April 10

North Carolina Courage 3, Washington Spirit 2

Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC 1, Orlando Pride 0

Thursday, April 15

Washington Spirit 1, Racing Louisville FC 0

Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 26

North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m.

Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Racing Louisville FC at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

