NWSL Challenge Cup Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EAST
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Orlando
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|WEST
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Houston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|OL Reign
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Friday, April 9
Houston Dash 0, Chicago Red Stars 0
Portland Thorns FC 2, Kansas City 1
North Carolina Courage 3, Washington Spirit 2
Racing Louisville FC 2, Orlando Pride 2
Gotham FC 1, Orlando Pride 0
Washington Spirit 1, Racing Louisville FC 0
Portland Thorns FC 1, Chicago Red Stars 0
Houston Dash at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Red Stars, 8:30 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Orlando Pride, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Racing Louisville FC, 6 p.m.
Houston Dash at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at Washington Spirit, 7 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m.
Racing Louisville FC at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments