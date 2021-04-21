Oakland 13, Minnesota 12

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|12
|18
|10
|2
|10
|
|Arraez 2b-3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.556
|1-Blankenhorn pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.353
|b-Garver ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Buxton cf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.432
|Polanco ss
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Astudillo 1b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Cave lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.122
|Rooker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.095
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|13
|13
|9
|3
|6
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.323
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.316
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Moreland dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Piscotty ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Brown rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|2-Kemp pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.143
|Minnesota
|103
|033
|000
|2_12
|18
|2
|Oakland
|034
|002
|001
|3_13
|13
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Moreland in the 7th. b-struck out for Cruz in the 10th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th. 2-ran for Brown in the 10th.
E_Blankenhorn (1), Arraez (1), Brown (1), Lowrie (1). LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Buxton (6), Rooker (1), Arraez (2), Jeffers (1), Lowrie 2 (6). HR_Donaldson (1), off Montas; Cruz 2 (6), off Montas; Buxton (6), off Trivino; Olson 2 (6), off Maeda; Brown (3), off Maeda. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (3), Cruz 4 (14), Polanco (7), Astudillo (5), Buxton 2 (11), Olson 3 (15), Andrus (4), Brown 2 (5), Lowrie 2 (14), Chapman (11). SB_Polanco (2), Andrus (3), Canha (3). CS_Olson (1). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Jeffers, Rooker, Astudillo, Donaldson); Oakland 4 (Laureano, Olson). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 14; Oakland 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Cruz, Buxton. GIDP_Arraez, Piscotty.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Astudillo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Andrus, Olson).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|0
|1
|51
|6.11
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.60
|Dobnak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|10.61
|Robles, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|6.43
|Rogers, H, 3
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0.00
|Colomé, L, 1-2, BS, 2-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|49
|5.62
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|0
|4
|76
|6.75
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.12
|Romo
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|23
|12.79
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12.27
|Petit
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|1.69
|Trivino
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|34
|1.38
|Guerra, W, 0-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-2, Wendelken 1-1, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Maeda (Moreland), Colomé (Laureano). WP_Maeda, Montas, Wendelken.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_4:16. A_3,405 (46,847).
