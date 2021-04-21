Trending:
Sports News

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 8:10 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 12 18 10 2 10
Arraez 2b-3b 5 2 2 0 1 1 .309
Donaldson 3b 6 3 4 2 0 0 .556
1-Blankenhorn pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0
Cruz dh 5 2 2 4 0 1 .353
b-Garver ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Buxton cf 6 2 3 2 0 0 .432
Polanco ss 6 2 4 1 0 0 .212
Astudillo 1b 6 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Cave lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .122
Rooker rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .095
Jeffers c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 13 13 9 3 6
Canha lf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .246
Laureano cf 5 1 0 0 0 2 .220
Lowrie 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .323
Olson 1b 5 2 3 3 0 0 .316
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .179
Moreland dh 2 1 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Piscotty ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Murphy c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .158
Brown rf 4 2 3 2 1 1 .300
2-Kemp pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .150
Andrus ss 4 2 1 1 1 1 .143
Minnesota 103 033 000 2_12 18 2
Oakland 034 002 001 3_13 13 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Moreland in the 7th. b-struck out for Cruz in the 10th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th. 2-ran for Brown in the 10th.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

E_Blankenhorn (1), Arraez (1), Brown (1), Lowrie (1). LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Buxton (6), Rooker (1), Arraez (2), Jeffers (1), Lowrie 2 (6). HR_Donaldson (1), off Montas; Cruz 2 (6), off Montas; Buxton (6), off Trivino; Olson 2 (6), off Maeda; Brown (3), off Maeda. RBIs_Donaldson 2 (3), Cruz 4 (14), Polanco (7), Astudillo (5), Buxton 2 (11), Olson 3 (15), Andrus (4), Brown 2 (5), Lowrie 2 (14), Chapman (11). SB_Polanco (2), Andrus (3), Canha (3). CS_Olson (1). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Jeffers, Rooker, Astudillo, Donaldson); Oakland 4 (Laureano, Olson). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 14; Oakland 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Buxton. GIDP_Arraez, Piscotty.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Astudillo); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Andrus, Olson).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 3 8 7 7 0 1 51 6.11
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.60
Dobnak 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 10.61
Robles, H, 5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 27 6.43
Rogers, H, 3 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 27 0.00
Colomé, L, 1-2, BS, 2-5 1 2-3 1 4 1 2 1 49 5.62
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas 4 9 6 6 0 4 76 6.75
Wendelken 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 3.12
Romo 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 23 12.79
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 12.27
Petit 2 2 0 0 1 1 30 1.69
Trivino 1 2-3 2 2 1 1 3 34 1.38
Guerra, W, 0-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.50

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-2, Wendelken 1-1, Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Maeda (Moreland), Colomé (Laureano). WP_Maeda, Montas, Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_4:16. A_3,405 (46,847).

Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment