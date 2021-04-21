Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 8:12 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 12 18 10 Totals 41 13 13 9
Arraez 2b-3b 5 2 2 0 Canha lf 5 1 2 0
Donaldson 3b 6 3 4 2 Laureano cf 5 1 0 0
Blnkenhorn pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 1 2 2
Cruz dh 5 2 2 4 Olson 1b 5 2 3 3
Garver ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1
Buxton cf 6 2 3 2 Moreland dh 2 1 0 0
Polanco ss 6 2 4 1 Piscotty ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Astudillo 1b 6 0 1 1 Murphy c 5 1 1 0
Cave lf 5 0 0 0 Brown rf 4 2 3 2
Rooker rf 4 0 1 0 Kemp pr 0 1 0 0
Jeffers c 5 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 2 1 1
Minnesota 103 033 000 2 12
Oakland 034 002 001 3 13

E_Blankenhorn (1), Arraez (1), Brown (1), Lowrie (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Buxton (6), Rooker (1), Arraez (2), Jeffers (1), Lowrie 2 (6). HR_Donaldson (1), Cruz 2 (6), Buxton (6), Olson 2 (6), Brown (3). SB_Polanco (2), Andrus (3), Canha (3). SF_Chapman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Maeda 3 8 7 7 0 1
Duffey 1 0 0 0 1 0
Dobnak 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles H,5 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Rogers H,3 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Colomé L,1-2 BS,2-5 1 2-3 1 4 1 2 1
Oakland
Montas 4 9 6 6 0 4
Wendelken 1 1 1 0 0 2
Romo 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Petit 2 2 0 0 1 1
Trivino 1 2-3 2 2 1 1 3
Guerra W,0-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Montas pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Maeda (Moreland), Colomé (Laureano). WP_Maeda, Montas, Wendelken.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_4:16. A_3,405 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|20 SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment