Oakland 13, Minnesota 12

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|12
|18
|10
|
|Totals
|41
|13
|13
|9
|
|Arraez 2b-3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Blnkenhorn pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Garver ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|
|Moreland dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|6
|2
|4
|1
|
|Piscotty ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 1b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cave lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Rooker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Minnesota
|103
|033
|000
|2
|—
|12
|Oakland
|034
|002
|001
|3
|—
|13
E_Blankenhorn (1), Arraez (1), Brown (1), Lowrie (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Minnesota 10, Oakland 6. 2B_Buxton (6), Rooker (1), Arraez (2), Jeffers (1), Lowrie 2 (6). HR_Donaldson (1), Cruz 2 (6), Buxton (6), Olson 2 (6), Brown (3). SB_Polanco (2), Andrus (3), Canha (3). SF_Chapman (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|0
|1
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dobnak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles H,5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rogers H,3
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colomé L,1-2 BS,2-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|0
|4
|Wendelken
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Guerra W,0-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Montas pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Maeda (Moreland), Colomé (Laureano). WP_Maeda, Montas, Wendelken.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jose Navas; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_4:16. A_3,405 (46,847).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments