Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 2 3 2 Totals 31 1 6 1 Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 4 1 3 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-3b 2 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 1 Laureano dh 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 2 Kiermaier ph 1 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0 Kemp lf 1 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 1 0 1 0 Brown lf 0 0 0 0 Phillips pr 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0 Mejía ph-c 2 0 0 0

Oakland 000 200 000 — 2 Tampa Bay 100 000 000 — 1

DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Laureano (3). HR_Murphy (2). SB_Arozarena (2). SF_Meadows (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea W,3-1 5 4 1 1 2 6 Petit H,3 2 0 0 0 0 2 Diekman H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Trivino S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1

Tampa Bay Hill L,1-1 6 2 2 2 2 10 Head 2 1 0 0 1 1 Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Hill 2 (Canha,Kemp). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:51. A_2,981 (25,000).

