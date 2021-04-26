Trending:
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:18 pm
Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 2 3 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 4 1 3 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b-3b 2 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 0 1
Laureano dh 4 0 1 0 Margot cf 4 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 Brosseau 2b 3 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 2 Kiermaier ph 1 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Lowe dh 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 1 0
Kemp lf 1 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 1 0 1 0
Brown lf 0 0 0 0 Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0
Wendle 3b 1 0 0 0
Mejía ph-c 2 0 0 0
Oakland 000 200 000 2
Tampa Bay 100 000 000 1

DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Laureano (3). HR_Murphy (2). SB_Arozarena (2). SF_Meadows (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea W,3-1 5 4 1 1 2 6
Petit H,3 2 0 0 0 0 2
Diekman H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Trivino S,3-3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Hill L,1-1 6 2 2 2 2 10
Head 2 1 0 0 1 1
Strickland 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Hill 2 (Canha,Kemp). WP_Diekman.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:51. A_2,981 (25,000).

