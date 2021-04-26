Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Laureano dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kiermaier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kemp lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Laureano (3). HR_Murphy (2). SB_Arozarena (2). SF_Meadows (2).
|Oakland
|Manaea W,3-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Petit H,3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino S,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Hill L,1-1
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Head
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Hill 2 (Canha,Kemp). WP_Diekman.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:51. A_2,981 (25,000).
