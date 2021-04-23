Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|1
|10
|1
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|020
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin W,2-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Petit H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wendelken H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,1-3
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
López pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).
