Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 37 1 10 1 Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 Stewart rf 4 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0 Brown lf 4 0 0 1 Severino c 4 0 2 1 Piscotty rf 4 0 2 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0

Oakland 020 010 000 — 3 Baltimore 000 001 000 — 1

E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin W,2-2 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 6 Petit H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wendelken H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Diekman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore López L,1-3 4 5 3 3 2 1 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 Sulser 2 0 0 0 0 3 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).

