Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 37 1 10 1
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 Mullins cf 5 0 2 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Hays lf 5 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0
Moreland dh 3 1 0 0 Stewart rf 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 Mountcastle dh 4 0 1 0
Brown lf 4 0 0 1 Severino c 4 0 2 1
Piscotty rf 4 0 2 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 Urías 2b 4 0 0 0
Oakland 020 010 000 3
Baltimore 000 001 000 1

E_Laureano (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Mullins (7). HR_Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin W,2-2 5 1-3 8 1 1 1 6
Petit H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wendelken H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
López L,1-3 4 5 3 3 2 1
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0
Sulser 2 0 0 0 0 3
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2

López pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_López.

        Insight by Workday: Human capital experts from DHS, Interior Department, GSA and Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will describe the different stages of their IT modernization journeys in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:53. A_7,574 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally